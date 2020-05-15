Cuba and IFAD sign financing agreement for agroforestry project



HAVANA, Cuba, May 15 (ACN) Cuba and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) have signed Friday the Financing Agreement for the Agroforestry Cooperative Development Project (Prodecafe).

The agreement, signed by Cuba's permanent representative to international organizations in Rome, Jose Carlos Rodriguez, aims to contribute to the sustainable development of the country's agroforestry sector to strengthen food security and improve the living conditions of rural families, according to the Cubaminrex website.

According to the report, the target group is made up of approximately 17,000 producers, their families and the people employed in some 300 agro-forestry cooperatives, specialized in coffee and cocoa production, located in Granma, Holguin, Santiago de Cuba and Guantanamo provinces(eastern of the country), where most of Cuba's coffee and cocoa production is gathered.

The objective is to improve the well-being and food security of the families addressed by the project, increasing the production and sales of products from agroforestry cooperatives and reducing their vulnerability to climate and economic impacts.

The estimated total cost of the project, for a six-year period beginning in 2020 (including contingencies) is 63.65 million dollars, composed of 40 million in foreign currency and 23.65 million in local currency.