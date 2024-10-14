Cuban film festival kicks off in the U.S.





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 13 (ACN) The screening of director Jorge Luis Sánchez’s 2015 film Cuba libre—an approach to Cuban history from the perspective of two children, Samuel and Simon—marked the beginning of the 1st Cuban Film Festival, held in Washington, U.S.A.



Held in the context of the Cuban Culture Conference, these exhibitions were preceded by presentations in three U.S. cities of the children’s theater troupe “La Colmenita” and will be followed by an Ibero-American Literature Festival hosted by the Cuban writers Gabriela Guerra and Vicente Amor, who live abroad.



In a post on X, Cuban ambassador Lianys Torres referred to the commemoration as “a tribute to the 65th anniversary of ICAIC and the 120th anniversary of the birth of Alejo Carpentier”.