Eastern Cuba will host 28th Ibero-American Culture Festival





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, Oct 19 (ACN) In the presence of artists, promoters and researchers from 15 countries, the province of Holguín will host the 28th Ibero-American Culture Festival on October 24 thru 30.



The Festival’s theme will be centered on the three decades of cultural debate about the encounter between American and European culture in 1492.



Among the most important events featured in the program are public music concerts, parades, exhibitions of visual arts, panels, lectures, theoretical talks and crafts fairs, as well as the Ibero-American Congress of Thought. Around one hundred speakers and guests will participate, including participants from Italy, Chile and Canada, who will exchange views about the said confluence of two cultures and the controversy that ensued among historians, anthropologists, archeologists and researchers in 1992.



Established in 1993 by then Minister of Culture Armando Hart Davalos, the Ibero-American Culture Festival is dedicated to promote the historical and cultural ties that bind the member nations of this community, marked by a cultural mosaic of countless overtones.