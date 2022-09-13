Renowned Cuban painter Cosme Proenza Almaguer died at 74





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Sept 12 (ACN) Renowned painter, draftsman, illustrator and muralist Cosme Proenza Almaguer (Baguanos, 1948) died early this morning at the Vladimir Ilich Lenin Hospital in Holguin(eastern Cuba).



Graduated from the National School of Art in Havana and the Institute of Fine Arts in Kiev, Ukraine, Cosme created from Holguin a sui generis pictorial cosmovision that makes him distinguishable and valued in the contemporary artistic field.



Critics and experts affirm that his analytical emphasis and appropriation made him one of the pioneers of Cuban post-modernism, when it was not predominant in the country.



His work, shown in important exhibitions such as "Voces del Silencio" and "Paralelos. Cosme Proenza: History and Tradition of Universal Art", integrate the collective imaginary of the Cuban and its multiple universal echoes, and reaffirms him as one of the Hispanic-American artists owner of one of the most original cosmovisions in recent times.



He was nominated several times for the National Prize of Plastic Arts and received multiple awards such as the Maestro de Juventudes distinction granted by the Hermanos Saiz Association.