Cuban deputy FM denounces economic war against the island





HAVANA, Cuba, Havana, February 16 (ACN) Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, Cuba's Deputy Foreign Minister, denounced in Havana the economic, commercial, and financial war facing the Caribbean nation, the result of more than six decades of coercive measures imposed by the United States, reported the Foreign Ministry's website, Cubaminrex. Fernandez de Cossio stated that U.S. media outlets such as The Wall Street Journal and The Economist describe the situation in Cuba without impartiality, showing enthusiasm for the country's difficulties and omitting critical assessments of the aggressor.

The official affirmed that the current situation is a consequence of a prolonged policy of hostility, characterized by disproportionate, ruthless, and asymmetrical actions aimed at weakening the Cuban economy and society.

He noted that, despite the challenges, Cuba has the accumulated experience of self-defense against 67 years of imperialist aggression, as well as a system of social justice that allows for the adoption of equitable measures to protect the population.

He also emphasized that the Cuban socialist model facilitates the priority allocation of resources, encourages solidarity, and mobilizes national will to confront current challenges.

The deputy minister also highlighted on his Facebook profile the letter published by The People's Forum, signed by artists and personalities such as Jane Fonda, Ed Harris, Indya Moore, Silvio Rodriguez, Roger Waters, and Tatiana Maslany, who demanded an end to the policy of strangulation against Cuba.

According to that document, the oil embargo imposed by the U.S. administration threatens to close hospitals and schools, while solidarity organizations are sending generators and solar panels to guarantee the electricity supply in health centers.