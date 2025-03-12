Cuba announces International Meeting on Criminal Sciences 2025





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 11 (ACN) On March 26 to 28, Havana will host the XVI International Meeting on Criminal Sciences and the IV Conference “Legality, Law and Society”, both convened by the Attorney General's Office of the Republic (FGR) and bound to gather prestigious Cuban and foreign legal professionals, as well as university professors and students and members of related academic entities.



Patricia Rizo Cabrera, chief prosecutor of the Division of International Legal Cooperation and International Relations, said that these events, which have been held for 33 years and therefore rank among the oldest in the field, aim to contribute to prevent and fight against crime and to make countries less vulnerable to the new forms of organized crime and its transnational expressions, including human trafficking, international drug trade, and cybercrime, among other scourges.



The official remarked that authorities engaged in this effort in Russia, Belarus, China, Vietnam, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Angola, Mozambique, Colombia and Spain are expected to participate in both the XVI Meeting and an International Seminar on the fight against international crime, organized in the context of a program of the European Union to enhance the capacities of investigation and fight against organized crime.



Dixan Fuentes Guzmán, chief prosecutor of the Division of Training, Development and Innovation and director of the National School of the FGR, stressed that these meetings stem from a strategy based on science, technology and innovation supported by more than 500 professionals who have given scientific lectures throughout Cuba to discuss investigation results, the main problems facing each region, and highly topical issues such as the prevention of and fight against corruption, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, the effects of gender violence and discrimination, the protection of victims of violence and other vulnerable persons, forensic science and criminalistics, and non-criminal solutions to social conflicts, among others.



There will also be a workshop about the transformations of the Cuban economy, economic crime, and the current challenges facing the Cuban economy, including an approach to the legal dimensions of the U.S. blockade of Cuba.

These events will demonstrate once again the leading role of Law and its professionals in the ongoing process of socialist construction.