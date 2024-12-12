Díaz-Canel praised science’s role in government programs





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, Dec 10 (ACN) In closing a visit to this province, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez highlighted the importance of science and innovation in government development programs and commended the great work carried out by the University of Holguin through projects intended to make a better contribution to the development plans implemented at provincial and municipal level.



The Cuban leader also underscored both the role of this university in the implementation of some 60 projects linked to the Governance Management System based on Science and Innovation and the involvement of the Party as a major pillar of Cuban society, as well as the importance of relying on the Young Communist League to ensure that its members eventually become Party members with a view to the country’s future.



Díaz-Canel’s tour included a visit to a mechanical enterprise where 12 tractors from Belarus are being assembled with the technical assistance of specialist from that country and a Credits and Services Cooperative (CCS) engaged in agricultural and cattle production.