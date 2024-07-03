Agroforestry Convention, an event for science and production





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 2 (ACN) The Agroforestry Convention will promote the exchange of experiences among producers, companies and researchers on key issues of agroforestry and beekeeping sciences, said Robeldi Nicot Terrero, president of the Agroforestry Business Group, at the opening of the event at the Havana Convention Center.



The executive expressed to those present the opportunity to present scientific and technical results in the production of coffee, cocoa and honey, important exportable items for the economy and demanded at national level.



He referred to the importance of committing to the implementation of sustainable agriculture for the adaptation and mitigation of the effects of climate change, with the application of science and innovation.



Nicot Terrero highlighted Cuba's achievements in the agroforestry sector, the management and conservation of forests, with a coverage of 31.9 % of the land surface.



Pedro Pablo Henry Torriente, director of the Agroforestry Research Institute, said that the best works with the greatest integrity, economic, social and environmental contribution will be awarded at this event.



As part of the opening ceremony, a conference on the use of bamboo in Latin America was given by Juan Manuel Gil Jimenez, head of the Spanish Agency of International Cooperation for Development in Cuba.



More than 400 delegates are attending the Agroforestry Convention, where the 8th Forestry Congress of Cuba, the 4th International Coffee and Cocoa Congress, the 8th International Meeting of Young Researchers and the 7th Cuban Apiculture Congress will be held at the same time until July 5.