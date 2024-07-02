Cuban authorities in Havana coordinate actions due to weather situation





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 1 (ACN) Major General Ramon Pardo Guerra, chief of the General Staff of the Civil Defense of Cuba, pointed out the preventive actions that are being carried out in Havana in the face of the meteorological situation.



Through a videoconference, under the direction of Livan Izquierdo Alonso, first secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, and Yanet Hernandez Perez, governor of Havana, the measures implemented as part of the disaster reduction plan were checked with a view to the main activity of the Civil Defense, which is to preserve the lives and property of people, reported Tribuna de La Habana.



According to what was explained in the meeting, everything concerning cleaning, unblocking of drains, collection of solid waste and attention to areas identified as flooding areas was pointed out.



Lieutenant Colonel Yunier Hernandez Soto, head of the Civil Defense in Havana, stated that the indications related to the protection of the population are being followed up, we refer to the protection and processing centers that will provide services, to what is related to the Basic Electric Organization that must guarantee the vitality of the energy supply to hospitals, polyclinics, consulting rooms, blood banks, as part of the measures that are adopted in this stage of prevention.



He specified that the pruning of trees, the cleaning of the main avenues of the province, as well as the rest of the activities to be carried out, will continue.



The population should keep following the information provided by the official media, the Civil Defense General Staff, the Institute of Meteorology and the Havana Citizen's Portal, where updated information will be provided every six hours, he remarked.