United Nations Cuban association recognizes Prensa Latina on its 65th anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 18 (ACNU) On the occasion of the 65th anniversary of Prensa Latina (PL) and to commemorate these years of work of the agency, a meeting was held today at the headquarters of the Cuban Journalists Association (UPEC by its Spanish acronym), with the special presence of the Cuban Association of United Nations (ACNU).



The meeting was attended by representatives of PL, UPEC and the ACNU, an organization that recognized the committed work of this agency over the years, as well as other guests.



Luis Enrique Gonzalez Acosta, president of Prensa Latina, thanked both institutions for this meeting and described the media as a school.



Norma Goicochea Estenoz, president of ACNU, pointed out, that PL is a result is the result of the commitment, dedication and effort of journalists, photographers and other agency workers.



She added that it is necessary to provide information to new generations and the world to make known the essence of the Cuban Revolution.



For his part, Ricardo Ronquillo Bello, president of the UPEC, expressed that the history of Cuban Journalists Association could not be told without talking about Prensa Latina and highlighted that when thinking about a new press model in the country, this agency it is a reference.