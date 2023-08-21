All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Tropical storm Emily takes shape in the Atlantic

 

HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 20 (ACN) As of 11 a.m. Sunday, a low-pressure area moving across the central Atlantic kept gaining in strength and became tropical storm Emily, with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h and a central pressure of 1,001 hP.

Emily was located about 1,615 km west northwest of the Cape Verde Islands and will keep moving on a similar course in the next 24 hours.

This system poses no danger to Cuba and is only of interest to navigation.

