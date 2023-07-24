Cuba recalls Simon Bolivar on the 240th anniversary of his birth





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 24 (ACN) Cuba remembers today the Latin American independence leader Simon Bolivar, El Libertador, on the occasion of the 240th anniversary of his birth.



Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and President of the Republic, on Twitter paid tribute to the Venezuelan military and politician, with a fragment of the poem A Song for Bolivar, by Pablo Neruda.



"I met Bolivar one long morning, in Madrid, at the mouth of the Fifth Regiment, Father, I said to him, are you or are you not or who are you? And looking at the Cuartel de la Montaña, he said, 'I wake up every hundred years when the people wake up,'" tweeted the Cuban head of state, with the hashtag #BolivarVive.



Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the PCC, stressed that the legacy of El Libertador is present today and is more necessary than ever.



Simon Jose Antonio de la Santisima Trinidad Bolivar y Palacios (1783-1830) is known by that name due to his actions as a leader in the independence struggles against the Spanish metropolis, liberating the territories known today as Venezuela, Peru, Bolivia, Ecuador and Colombia.