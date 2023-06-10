Heavy Rain Inflict Damage on Eastern Cuban Provinces





Bayamo, June 9 (ACN) Following two evenings under very constant and heavy rains, authorities in eastern Granma province are assessing the damage inflicted by floods, overflowing rivers and landslides in several municipalities and reinforced all measures to protect the people, property and economic resources.



In the municipality of Jiguani, the situation has turned very tense after the overflow of a local river forced the people to abandon their homes at 3 am overnight Friday, according to local radio reports.



Authorities flocked to the area only to corroborate that the river waters have topped all bridges over the water course and threaten to reach the central park of town.



Local TV reports talk of power cuts, electric wires on the floor and a community call Dos Rios isolated a consequence of the overflow of the Contramaestre River. Other water courses have also caused flooding in urban areas affecting several homes.



In a locality called Pilon, people living in risky areas have been evacuated to friends and relatives’ places, while the territory of Guisa reported floods in several neighborhoods and the collapse of a bridge over the river.



Though no official information has been released about the damage, homes, bridges and thoroughfares have been hard hit by rain water and floods, while weather advisories predict more heavy rains to affect the eastern Cuban territories.