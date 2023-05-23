Cuba to carry out National Population and Housing Census in 2025





HAVANA, Cuba, May 22 (ACN) The National Population and Housing Census, initially scheduled for September 2022 and postponed due to the country's complex economic situation, will be carried out in the first four months of 2025, announced officials of the National Statistics and Information Office ( ONEI by its Spanish acronym).



According to Granma newspaper, when announcing the news, the deputy chief of said entity, Juan Carlos Alfonso Fraga, stated that the demographic situation in Cuba is increasingly alarming, linked to a process of accelerated demographic aging, in addition to the decrease in the population of working age and the total number of women of reproductive age.



At the end of March 2023, he reported, the preliminary Cuban population is 11,082,964 inhabitants, and the trend is downward, due to low fertility, the negative balance between birth and death rates, and the external migratory balance.



He detailed that, according to the annual statistical study, 95,403 people were born in 2022, while 120,098 died, a situation that has marked the demographic state in recent years.



A Population and Housing Census is defined as the set of operations consisting of gathering, elaborating, analyzing and publishing demographic, economic and social data corresponding to all the inhabitants of a country and the dwellings in which they reside, and usually have a decennial periodicity, highlights Onei's website.



These exercises constitute the most important statistical research carried out by a State and one of the most transcendental in the social field, due to its contribution to frame management and planning tasks.



As a result of the previous Population and Housing Census carried out in Cuba (2012), the resident population was defined as 11,167,325 people, living in 3,885,900 housing units.