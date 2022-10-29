Cuba advances in recovery of electric substation in supertanker fire in Matanzas





MATANZAS, Cuba, Oct 28 (ACN) The adaptation of a new control house for the diesel engine battery and the assembly of a set of 110-kilowatt (kW) blades are among the recovery tasks at the substation plant Marti, located in the industrial zone of this city and affected by a major fire last August.



Fermin Alvarez, a protection specialist at the provincial electric company, told Cuban News Agency in an exclusive interview, that the latest modifications are currently being made in the control house, which will allow the operation of diesel engines to deliver, in a short time, around 10 megawatts to the electric power system.



Alvarez explained that at the same time, work is being carried out in another area on the adaptation and assembly of metallic structures for the installation of a new set of 110 kW three-phase blades, a task which, according to the scheduled program, should be completed sometime next month.



Henry R. Rivero Quintero, specialist in substations and protections at the Electric Industry Construction Company, said that the installation of the technology is extremely complex due to the magnitude of the readjustments that must be made.



One of the most relevant actions during the period was the reconstruction of the power supply lines for the engines and pumps of the deep water dock of the Base, an enclave of recognized importance for the entry of fuel into the country.













