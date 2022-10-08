Tropical storm Julia forms in the central Caribbean Sea





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 7 (ACN) The Institute of Meteorology ( INSMET) reported today that during the morning, tropical depression 13 continued to gain in organization and intensity reaching maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts, so it has become Tropical storm Julia.



In its tropical cyclone warning No.3, INSMET indicated that at 11 o'clock this morning, the center of Julia was located at 12.7 degrees North latitude and 73.1 degrees West longitude, a position that places it about 900 kilometers east of Providencia Island, Colombia.

This system maintains a westerly course at 30 kilometers per hour and a central pressure of 1002 hectoPascal.



In the next 12 to 24 hours, it is expected to maintain a similar course and decreasing its translation speed, with an additional strengthening of the system, transiting the southern Caribbean Sea and reaching the coast of Nicaragua this weekend.