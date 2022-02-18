Cuban health minister announces importance of 4th International Cuba-Health Convention, 2022





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 18 (ACN) More than a necessary exchange, Cuban minister of public health, Jose Angel Portal Miranda, considered as urgent the scientific debate that will be proposed by the 4th International Cuba-Health Convention, 2022, to be held October 17-21 of this year.



On his official Facebook account, Portal Miranda acknowledged that it is important not only to discuss the health sector's response to the devastating consequences of the health crisis caused by COVID-19, but it is also essential to think about future scenarios.



The pandemic, among its lessons, has also made it clear that it will not be the last time that mankind will have to face a challenge similar to that of the last two years, he said.



The health minister acknowledged that relevant issues such as the impact of climate change on health, the safety and quality of medical care, emerging and re-emerging diseases, the organization and quality of health systems and services, among others, need to be placed at the heart of the scientific debate.



Under the slogan "Universal Health, as part of the 2030 Health Agenda, in the post-COVID-19 scenario", this event will take place at the Havana Convention Center, and is the largest to be held by the Cuban public health and enjoys a high prestige inside and outside Cuba, for its highly scientific and innovative character.