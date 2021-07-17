Díaz-Canel: Cuba is love, peace and solidarity



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 17 (ACN) "We are going to put our hearts into Cuba, together we can, because Cuba is love, peace and solidarity," said President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who headed this morning, together with Army General Raúl Castro and other Party and government leaders, an act of revolutionary reaffirmation and condemnation of interference attempts against the country.



On the esplanade of the Piragua, on the Malecon seawalk promenade, where thousands of Havana residents, representing the Cuban people, went early in the morning to reiterate their support for the government and the Revolution, Diaz-Canel denounced the acts of unconventional warfare committed against Cuba to promote vandalism, sabotage and harassment actions, with the complicity of very powerful allies and thousands of dollars.



The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba rejected these hateful actions, which he said "fracture the family, friends, society, and threaten to take many of our values to the corner of the useless".



In this regard, the President of the Republic said that what the world sees today of Cuba is a lie; imperialism tries to silence any information about the true reality of our country and at the height of the lie false images proliferate, he said.



Díaz-Canel highlighted the achievements of Cuban science, with the first Latin American anti-COVID-19 Abdala vaccine, which has a 100 percent proven efficacy against severe disease and death, and the Soberana 02 vaccine candidate, and recalled the legacy of Commander in Chief, Fidel Castro, in difficult times like this that the country is going through.



During the event, on behalf of the young people, Aylín Álvarez, second secretary of the National Committee of the Youth Communist League, said that the solution to the problems of Cubans can never be in the hands of others; "the revolutionary Cuban people do not believe in false humanitarian aid that brings with it foreign interference," she clarified.



In this sense, he highlighted the work of Cuban youth in the fight against the pandemic that has been affecting Cuba for more than 16 months, and called to continue working in peace, harmony and unity to build better times.



And in his words, Gerardo Hernández, Hero of the Republic of Cuba and National Coordinator of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution, condemned the attempts to undermine the unity of Cubans, "and thus destroy the peace with which we have always lived, that which identifies us in any part of the world".



After this act in Havana, dozens of cities throughout the country are preparing to receive similar displays of unity and support of the people to the Revolution, with strict compliance with the hygienic-sanitary measures, due to the epidemiological situation.





