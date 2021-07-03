Hurricane season in Cuba, predictions and COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 2 (ACN) The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1, with the forecast of several hurricanes affecting the entire region and an 85 % probability for Cuba of being hit by this type of meteorological phenomenon.



According to the general director of the Cuban meteorology institute, Celso Pazos, this year is characterized by favorable oceanic and atmospheric conditions for the development of cyclones, so that during the season that lasts until November 30, 16 tropical storms could form and eight of them could become hurricanes.



In view of the possible impact of Elsa, which became this Friday the first hurricane of the season, the country is reinforcing its vigilance in a context characterized by the COVID-19 and recalls a series of measures to be taken by the population.



These include preparing supplies of food, water and medicines, protecting roofs, tanks, windows and vehicles, and preparing enough masks for three or four days.



Also, prepare enough chlorine solution to disinfect surfaces and maintain hand hygiene, and have a basic kit ready for possible evacuation.



In the case of evacuating a family member, neighbor or friend, make sure they do not have any symptoms associated with COVID-19; if so, ask them to go to the doctor quickly before the storm begins, authorities recommend.



According to the latest update from the Cuban meteorology institute, at 11:00 (local time) Hurricane Elsa, with maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour (km/h), was 10 km north of San Vicente, in the Lesser Antilles Arc.



The pressure of the organism was of 995 hectopascal, and it was moving with a west northwest movement at 46 km/h, course that it will maintain in the next 12 to 24 hours.