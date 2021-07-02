Cuban authorities congratulate Radio Reloj radio station on its 74th anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 1 (ACN) Rogelio Polanco, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and head of its Ideological Department, congratulated Radio Reloj a radio station on its 74th anniversary.



The Cuban leader recognized on Twitter the work of that media outlet, marked by its truthful news reports unique style, which makes it part of Cuba's radio heritage.



Also on Twitter, Alfonso Noya, president of the Cuban Institute of Radio and Television (ICRT), praised the informative immediacy of that station, whose staff works around the clock to report the main news of Cuba and the world.



Radio Reloj was founded at six o'clock in the morning of July 1, 1947, from a room on the rooftop of the old CMQ circuit, on the corner of Monte Street and Prado Avenue in Havana.