Tropical Storm Elsa forms, might hit Cuba over the weekend





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 1 (ACN) The Institute of Meteorology reports that tropical depression number five continued to organize and intensify better during the night and early morning, while maintaining abundant clouds with numerous showers, rains and thunderstorms.



Now the maximum sustained winds have increased to 65 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts, and the central pressure is 1006 hectoPascal, so it has become tropical storm Elsa, the fifth of the current hurricane season.



At five o'clock this morning, the center of this tropical storm was estimated at 9.4 degrees North latitude and 48.8 degrees West longitude, a position that places it 1390 kilometers east southeast of the Lesser Antilles Arc. This organism is moving rapidly westward at 41 kilometers per hour

.

It is forecast that in the next 12 to 24 hours Elsa will further increase its speed of translation and incline its course to the west northwest, while experiencing some additional strengthening.



Given the position of this system and the time of year, the Forecast Center of the Meteorological Institute is keeping a close watch on its evolution and future trajectory.

The next tropical cyclone warning will be issued at 6:00 p.m. today, Thursday.