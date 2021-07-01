Cuba and Germany Talk Environmental Cooperation





Havana, June 30 (ACN) Cuban and German representatives addressed ways for joint work and cooperation in environmental protection and sustainable development during a virtual forum on Wednesday.



During the event, directives of Cuban and German companies and universities shared experiences about joint projects particularly in the areas of waste water treatment and waste management, according to the website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



Participants presented the German-Cuban Alliance digital platform for sustainable environmental development (https://www.greentechcuba.com/). This platform aims at keeping up academic and entrepreneurial connections to explore opportunities to use German environmental technology in Cuba.



The forum was organized by the German Office for the Promotion of Trade and Investment in Cuba and by the German Service for Academic Exchange. The event was attended by the ambassadors of both countries and representatives of the Cuban Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment and the Center for the Promotion of Foreign Investment in Cuba.