ACN Magazine Can now be Purchased Online

Havana, June 30 (ACN) The Cuban News Agency has opened an on-line shop for its “Ofertas” Magazine with classified ads, publicity and journalistic works particularly targeting the private economic sector.
The shop can be accessed at https://tiendaofertas.enzona.net/ which is currently offering the latest issue of the publication dedicated to its sixth anniversary.
The pay for the download is made through a local Cuban platform. Ofertas magazine can also be reached at its website www. ofertas.cu where clients can go through pages of classified ads.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio