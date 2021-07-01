All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
ACN Magazine Can now be Purchased Online



Havana, June 30 (ACN) The Cuban News Agency has opened an on-line shop for its “Ofertas” Magazine with classified ads, publicity and journalistic works particularly targeting the private economic sector.

The shop can be accessed at https://tiendaofertas.enzona.net/ which is currently offering the latest issue of the publication dedicated to its sixth anniversary.

The pay for the download is made through a local Cuban platform. Ofertas magazine can also be reached at its website www. ofertas.cu where clients can go through pages of classified ads.

