ACN Magazine Can now be Purchased Online





Havana, June 30 (ACN) The Cuban News Agency has opened an on-line shop for its “Ofertas” Magazine with classified ads, publicity and journalistic works particularly targeting the private economic sector.



The shop can be accessed at https://tiendaofertas.enzona.net/ which is currently offering the latest issue of the publication dedicated to its sixth anniversary.



The pay for the download is made through a local Cuban platform. Ofertas magazine can also be reached at its website www. ofertas.cu where clients can go through pages of classified ads.