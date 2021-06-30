Cuba and the Zcheck Republic Hold Political Talks





Havana, June 29 (ACN) Cuban deputy foreign minister Anayansi Rodriguez and Martin Tlapa, deputy foreign minister of the Zcheck Republic presided over a virtual session of political consultations between both nations’ foreign ministries.



The session highlighted the historic links between the two nations while the government representatives on both sides expressed their willingness to keep jointly working to further strengthen such relations in areas of common interest, according to the website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



The two delegations addressed actions aimed at boosting economic, commercial exchange and cooperation as well as expanding political dialog between Havana and Prague.



The Cuban official thanked her counterpart for the Zcheck Republic’s support of Cuba’s resolution demanding the end of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island nation, which was overwhelmingly backed by the international community last June 23 at the UN General Assembly.