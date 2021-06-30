Cuba reported 5.1 magnitude perceptible earthquake





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 29 (ACN) An earthquake of 5.1 magnitude shook the western region of Cuba today, with reports of perceptibility in Havana, Artemisa and Isle of Youth, with no material or human damages registered so far.



According to an informative statement issued by the National Center for Seismological Research, at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, the Network of Stations of the Cuban National Seismological Service registered an earthquake reported as perceptible, the fourth of this year.



The shaking was located at the preliminary coordinates 22.78 degrees north latitude and 83.22 degrees west longitude, with a depth of five kilometers, located 17 km northwest of San Cristobal, in Artemisa province.



Reports of perceptibility were received in several high buildings in Havana city; the localities of Candelaria and San Cristobal, in Artemisa province; and in several localities of the Isle of Youth.



