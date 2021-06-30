Cuba resumes production of domestic gloves for national health sector





LAS TUNAS, Cuba, Jun 29 (ACN) After six months of inactivity, the Latex Articles Factory in Las Tunas province is back to work, with the ambitious challenge of producing 283, 000 pairs of domestic gloves until next July, an input that will be mainly destined for the health sector.



The entity, the only one of its kind in the country, belonging to the Thaba Basic Business Unit (UEB) of the National Saddlery Enterprise, resumed its work with the arrival of two containers of raw material in late May, George Cruz Ramayo, director of the UEB Thaba Las Tunas, told the Cuban News Agency.



The supply of 25,996 kilograms of centrifuged natural latex, the main raw material used in the manufacture of the demanded product, along with a score of imported components that were already in the factory, will allow the delivery of the gloves in the midst of the complex epidemiological scenario that the country is going through with COVID-19, he pointed out.



Cruz Ramayo said that the cost of this import was almost two million pesos and that a new batch of materials is expected to arrive in September, which will allow manufacturing to continue until late this year.



The planning is in line with the financial contribution made by the Ministries of Tourism and Public Health to guarantee these domestic gloves, he added.



Every two hours, the laboratory carries out parameter samplings, analysis to which the coagulants and mixtures used in the materialization of the gloves that are marketed and distributed to each of the provinces through the National Company of Medical Supplies are subjected, te directive continued.



Since the beginning of the fight against the pandemic in Cuba, in March 2020, the factory of latex articles in Las Tunas has redoubled its efforts to guarantee compliance with biosafety protocols and thus respond to health needs.