There is no place in Cuba for annexationists and mercenaries, president says





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 29 (ACN) In the contemporary Cuba there is no place for the usual annexationists nor for the mercenaries of the moment, said today on Twitter the president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.



On the occasion of the commemoration on June 30 of the 60th anniversary of the Words to Intellectuals, expressed by Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, Diaz-Canel shared a series of tweets in which he refers to the achievements maintained since then by the Revolution.



Within the Revolution there is still room for everything and everyone, except for those who seek to destroy the collective project, wrote the Cuban president next to the hashtag #PalabrasALosIntelectuales (#WordsToTheIntellectuals).



He added that freedom of expression in the Revolution continues to be limited by the right of the Revolution to exist and assured that the work of art has not only the right but also the mission to be provocative, risky, challenging, questioning, but exalting and emancipating.



In another message, the Cuban president pointed out that we are not going to give away the Revolution or its spaces, because we must and can manage them better, learning more from everything and everyone.



The more qualified and experienced the people who lead the cultural spaces are, the more rigorously and justly the works will be appreciated, he assured.



Sixty years ago, in dialogue with the artistic and literary intellectuals, revolutionary leader Fidel Castro laid the foundational foundations of what has become the cultural policy of the Cuban Revolution over the years.