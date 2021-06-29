Cuba participates at International Nuclear- Test -Ban Conference





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 29 (ACN) Cuba was present on Monday at the opening of the International Conference on Science and Technology of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), to be held in Vienna, Austria, until July 2, the Cuban embassy to that European country reported on Twitter.



In another communication, it explained that during the High-Level Ceremony in honor of the 25th anniversary of the CTBTO, a message was broadcast by Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, who ratified Cuba's commitment to general and complete nuclear disarmament.



The foreign minister pointed out that the prohibition and cessation of nuclear tests of any kind is crucial to achieve the goal of the complete elimination of nuclear weapons.



Last February, CTBTO Executive Secretary Lassina Zerbo officially welcomed Cuba as a full member state of the organization.



Zerbo described Cuba's inclusion as a historic decision and expressed his hope that it would contribute to the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.