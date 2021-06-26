Cuban President Calls for Joint Effort, Talent and Capacities to Wage Current Battles







Sancti Spiritus, June 25 (ACN) Cuban President and Top Communist Party leader Miguel Diaz-Canel insisted in combining efforts, talent and capacities to successfully wage the current ideological and economic battles.



Accompanied by the members of the Cuban Communist Party Secretariat, Diaz-Canel met with local political leaders in the central province of Sancti Spiritus to have a first-hand look at the implementation here of the accords reached by the 8th Communist Party Congress.



The political forum provided ideas, concepts and guidelines to sort out hurdles and problems and take the country to a different scenario as expected by the Cuban people, said the president and he reiterated the need to strengthen the work and role of the Cuban Communist Party.



In addressing the core of the economic battle which the country is currently waging, Diaz-Canel said that Cuba is in a moment of creative resistance which offers capacities to keep going forward and he called to keep pushing development programs in order to reach prosperity. He also called for the elimination of hurdles and slow action as well as bureaucracy, since they are obstacles against the deployment of productive forces.



The Cuban President stressed the need to produce food despite the shortage of resources; he said the country needs more plantations of all those crops that can be locally cultivated.



As to the ideological work, Diaz-Canel stressed the necessity to keep denouncing the economic war facing Cuba in the international arena, just as Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez did at the United Nations General Assembly, where he denounced the impact on Cubans’ everyday life by the US economic, commercial and financial blockade.



The Communist leader also referred to the subversive attack against the country marked by imperial campaigns aimed at distorting reality to cause disappointment and break the unity of the people in order to breach the relationship between the Communist Party, the State and the people; he noted however that “we are not arms crossed.”



Diaz-Canel called for the improvement of community work, the attention to families and the most vulnerable persons, social problems and in this sense he underlined the role to play by political and grassroots organizations.



He also underscored the need to intensify bio-safety measures in the face of the current COVID-19 spread and praised the success of Cuban scientists in developing local candidate vaccines to fight the virus.



The meeting in the province of Sancti Spiritus is one of the many exchanges carried out by the Cuban President since May 27 with local Communist Party members and leaders.