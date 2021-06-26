Cuban President Winds up National Working Tour on Party Congress Accords





Havana, June 25 (ACN) Cuban President and Top Communist Party leader met with local political leaders in the western province of Mayabeque on the implementation of the accords reached by the 8th Communist Party Congress.



In Mayabeque, a province bordering with Havana, President Diaz-Canel was interested in learning how local authorities are implementing the ideas and concepts contributed by the Congress.



Meanwhile, Doctor Roberto Morales, Secretary of Organization and Cadre Policy called on political leaders to get closer to the actions and projects that have an impact in the communities and invited them to contribute to the country’s development from the local perspective.



With the visit to this territory, the Cuban President winds up a national tour aimed at having a first-hand look at how the accords of the Communist Party Congress are being enforced in all regions of the country.

