Cuba to use first electric tractors in agriculture





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 25 (ACN) In order to increase sustainability and reduce fuel consumption in agriculture in Cuba, a batch of electric tractors is already in the country for testing in agricultural activities.



A release published on the website of the Ministry of Agriculture ( MINAG) states that the vehicles are of the FARMTRAC brand, model 25 G, and were imported through the Cuban entity Maquimport, based on a joint collaboration between India, manufacturer of the tractors, and Spain.



The machines that arrive in Cuba are accompanied by their own accessories, and have as part of their technical specifications their lithium-ion accumulator (battery), with a nominal power of 21.6 kilowatt hours (kWh).



The MINAG information specifies that taking into account these characteristics, the tractors show technical conditions for their introduction in the country and allow the development of agricultural activity in the future, without the current high dependence on fossil fuels.



The Institute of Agricultural Engineering, the institution in charge of certifying the technologies introduced in the country for this activity, will validate the vehicles through the use of photovoltaic solar energy.



The acquisition of this equipment shows the interest of the Cuban state and government in carrying out actions to reduce the use of fuel, the acquisition of which is becoming increasingly difficult due to the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade by the United States, the document concludes.