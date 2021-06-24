Juntos, pero no revueltos will be a laugh on summer TV





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 24 (ACN) Cubavisión TV channel’s summer brings surprises full of humor and pleasant moments, thanks to productions such as Al habla con los muertos (Talking with the dead) and Juntos, pero no revueltos (Together, but not mingled).



The latter, a 10-episode sitcom that will play once a week in the evening, delves into hilarious contexts where the ambition of four characters keeps bringing them trouble intended to make lovers of the genre laugh.



True masters of theatrical humor despite their young age, such as members of the troupe Etcétera, from the province of Holguín, share the leading roles in Juntos…, according to director Roly Peña, who has reaped successful TV shows such as Coco Verde and Enigma para un verano.



Etcétera leader Eider Luis Pérez, who came up with the idea, said that the sitcom is about universal situations and distanced from both immediate reality and the well-tried tele-jokes so common in other similar programs currently playing.



Four seemingly unrelated individuals inherit a farm, and the show takes it from there. "We hope the audience will like it and have as much fun watching it as we had making it".



Roly also thanked the support provided by the house that served as the setting for the series, none other than Quinta Santa Bárbara, home to the New Latin American Film Foundation, immortalized by Cuban filmmaker Tomás Gutiérrez Alea in Los Sobrevivientes (The Survivors).



Juntos… succeeds LCB: La Otra Guerra (Fight against bandits: the other war), already in its second season and bound to continue, the prolific director—and actor—said, adding that now is a time to smile.



“There is no greater pleasure for me, at this moment, than to make people laugh,” he stressed, “knowing that they’re having a good time. The whole crew is convinced of the good we could make as an artistic and personal contribution to the COVID-19 circumstance."



He has in mind other ideas for the future, the most immediate of them a TV program about the life of [independence war General] Calixto García and the adaptation of a book about [Rebel Army captain] Roberto El Vaquerito Rodríguez.

“Let's hope that this effort bears fruit,” Roly Peña concluded. “The audience plays the leading role here.”