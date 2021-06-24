Triplets born by in vitro fertilization in central Cuba





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Jun 24 (ACN) Yerandi, Yilian and Yeily opened their eyes to the world in June 9 thanks to one of the 10 successful in vitro fertilization pregnancies in 2020 at the Regional Center for Assisted Reproduction in this province.



Their parents were treated for a year at the Infertile Couple office of the Dr. Gustavo Aldereguía Lima General Hospital (GAL).



"First we were received by urologists at a polyclinic, whose tests proved that my husband had low semen quality and slow sperm movement. I had had a fallopian tube ligation because I already had two children,” the mother told ACN. “Then we were referred to Dr. Práxedes Rojas Quintana, and it is thanks to him and his staff that we could conceive.”



"It was a complicated process, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced us to stop the treatment for three months, but then we resumed it and finally achieved our goal,” the young woman recalls. “I was admitted to the hospital on the 20th week because mine was a high-risk pregnancy, given that I had had two previous C-sections and there were three babies on the way.”



"Finally they were born—also by C-section—on the 34th week. They are premature, but healthy. We are very grateful to all those in the hospital who did their bit for this,” she said proudly. "A nurse will help us with the babies at home, a gesture that makes us happy, since we know that the Cuban Revolution always looks after its children.”



In 2020, the Cienfuegos Regional Center for Assisted Reproduction achieved 110 pregnancies by intrauterine insemination or low technology, and 10 by in vitro fertilization or high complexity.



Since its foundation in 2010, this health center has assisted 5,535 couples from the central provinces, and more than 1,500 women have given birth as a result of the treatments received and the dedication of the multidisciplinary team working here.