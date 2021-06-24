Díaz-Canel celebrates Cuba's resounding victory at the United Nations





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 24 (ACN) "A resounding victory! The cynical, lying and slanderous imperial discourse is as immoral, shameless and obsolete as the criminal blockade," said Miguel Díaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, after the results of the voting in the United Nations against the unilateral policy were announced.



The world is with Cuba, said the president, while stressing that the United States isolates itself and has no right to sanction.



Likewise, in his profile on the social network Twitter, he thanked the peoples and governments that support Cuba.



"We returned and will return to the UN General Assembly as long as the blockade exists. Because we respect the international community, as much as the empire disregards and disrespects it," Díaz-Canel added.



On Wednesday, the international community once again supported the resolution presented by the island on the need to put an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the US government, with a total of 184 votes in favor.



The U.S. nation remained isolated in its efforts to ignore the reasons put forward by Cuba, as well as the effects generated by its unilateral policy towards the Caribbean nation.



Israel supported the U.S. position and three countries abstained from voting: Colombia, Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates.



Presenting the report before the General Assembly, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Cuba's Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that from April 2019 to December 2020 the blockade produced losses of 9.157 billion dollars at current prices, 436 million dollars a month in damages on average.

In the last five years the losses were more than 17 billion dollars and the accumulated damages in six decades reach 147 billion, he added.



Rodríguez Parrilla stated that Cuba's demand is to be left alone, to live without a blockade, to stop the persecution of commercial and financial ties with the rest of the world and to put an end to the manipulation of relations between Cuban emigrants and their families.