Díaz-Canel expresses confidence in world support against the U.S. blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 23 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez held to be confident that the Island’s demand for an end to the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade will receive worldwide support today at the United Nations General Assembly.



Through the social network Twitter, the president said that the truth of Cuba, in the voice of Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, will stand up before the United Nations to demand the end of the unjust policy since, he remarked, “justice is on Cuba’s side and the world knows it.”



The report on the resolution entitled "Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba", to be submitted today, essentially covers the period between April and December 2020, when Cuba suffered damages in excess of 3,586,000,000 million dollars.



The document specifies that the Donald Trump administration enacted 243 unilateral coercive measures against Cuba, 55 of them in 2020, a fact revealing of their systemic and intentional nature.



During that period, the blockade continued to be the central axis of the U.S. Cuba policy, and it was reinforced even in the midst of the pandemic. The new U.S. government has kept these measures in place, thus hindering Cuba’s efforts to tackle COVID-19 transmission and reduce its economic and social effects.



In the health sector alone, these damages amounted to 198,348,000 dollars between April and December 2020.

At current prices, the accumulated damages in almost six decades of this policy amount to almost 148 billion dollars.