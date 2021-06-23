Chronology of a just claim of Cuba and the world





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 23 (ACN) Since 1991, the Cuban government has submitted to the United Nations General Assembly the draft resolution "Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo of the United States of America against Cuba", which every year receives the support of the international community.



Today, for the 29th time, Cuba brings to this body an update of the damages caused by this unilateral policy that stands as the main obstacle to the Island’s development. Here’s a chronology of the growing and widespread support of the nations to the Cuban demand.



→ 1991: For the first time Cuba submits to the United Nations the Draft Resolution against the blockade. A few days later, the Cuban delegation withdraws the document, due to pressure that Washington exerted on a large number of member countries.



→ 1992: For the second time, Cuba presents before the UN the Draft Resolution against the blockade. The result of the vote was: in favor, 59; against, three; abstentions, 71; absences, 46. Countries voting against: USA, Israel and Romania.



→ 1993: In favor, 88; against, four; abstentions, 57; absences, 35. Voting against: USA, Israel, Albania and Paraguay.



→ 1994: In favor, 101; against, two; abstentions, 48; absences, 33. Voting against: USA and Israel.

→ 1995: In favor, 117; against, three; abstentions, 38; absences, 27. Voting against: USA, Israel and Uzbekistan.

→ 1996: In favor, 137; against: three; abstentions, 25; absences, 20. Voting against: USA, Israel and Uzbekistan.

→ 1997: In favor, 143; against, three; abstentions, 17; absences, 22. Voting against: USA, Israel and Uzbekistan.

→ 1998: In favor, 157; against, two; abstentions, 12; absences, 14. Voting against: USA and Israel.

→ 1999: In favor, 155; against, two; abstentions, eight; absent, 23. Voting against: U.S.A. and Israel.

→ 2000: In favor, 167; against, three; abstentions, four; absent, 15. Voting against: U.S., Israel and Marshall Islands.

→ 2001: In favor, 167; against, three; abstentions, three; absent, 16. Voting against: USA, Israel and Marshall Islands.

→ 2002: In favor, 173; against, three; abstentions, four; absent, 11. Voting against: U.S., Israel and Marshall Islands.

→ 2003: In favor, 179; against, three; abstentions, two; absent, seven. Voting against: U.S.A., Israel and Marshall Islands.

→ 2004: In favor, 179; against, four; abstentions seven; absent, seven. Voting against: USA, Israel, Palau and Marshall Islands.

→ 2005: In favor, 182; against, four; abstentions, one; absent, four. Voting against: USA, Israel, Palau and Marshall Islands.

→ 2006: In favor, 183; against, four; abstentions, one. Voting against: USA, Israel, Palau and Marshall Islands.

→ 2007: In favor, 184; against, four; abstentions, one. Voting against: USA, Israel, Palau and Marshall Islands.

→ 2008: In favor, 185; against, three; abstentions, two. Voting against: USA, Israel and Palau.

→ 2009: In favor, 187; against, three; abstentions, two. Voting against: the U.S., Israel and Palau.

→ 2010: In favor, 187; against, two; abstentions, three. Voting against: Israel and the United States.

→ 2011: In favor, 186; against, two; abstentions, three; absent, two. Voting against: Israel and the United States.

→ 2012: In favor, 188; against, three; abstentions, two. Voting against: the United States, Israel and Palau.

→ 2013: In favor, 188; against, two; abstentions, three. Voting against: the United States, Israel and abstained Marshal Islands, Micronesia and Palau.

→ 2014: In favor, 188; against, two; abstentions, three. Voted against: the United States and Israel; abstained: Palau, Micronesia and Marshall Islands.

→ 2015: In favor, 191, two against: the United States and Israel, and no abstentions.

→ 2016: In favor, 191, no votes against; abstentions, two: U.S. and Israel.

→ 2017: In favor, 191, two against: the U.S. and Israel, and no abstentions.

→ 2018: In favor, 189, two against: the United States and Israel, and no abstentions. Absent: Ukraine and Moldova.

→ 2019: In favor, 187 nations; against, three; abstentions, 2. Voting against were the United States, Brazil and Israel. Colombia and Ukraine abstained.

→2020: The presentation of the Draft Resolution had been postponed during the 75th session of the General Assembly due to procedural changes imposed by the epidemiological situation around the world and, particularly, in the United States, including New York City, venue of the UN headquarters.

