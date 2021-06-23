Cuba and the world will voice the stance on the blockade again today





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 23 (ACN) Cuba and the world will once again make a pronouncement on the blockade at the United Nations General Assembly following the presentation of the resolution on the need to put an end to that policy imposed by the United States on the Island.



The report essentially covers the period between April and December 2020, during which the blockade remained the focal point of the U.S. Cuba policy, intensified in the context of the current pandemic.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry's website, the text states that, at current prices, the damages accumulated in almost six decades of this policy amount to almost 148 billion dollars.



The Donald Trump administration implemented 243 unilateral coercive measures against Cuba, 55 of them in 2020 alone, in addition to the deterrence and intimidation involving the country’s inclusion in January 2021 on the List of State Sponsors of Terrorism.



Cuba will stress at the meeting the extraterritorial scope of the blockade and its impact on the access to supplies, with emphasis on those related to the fight against COVID-19.



Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla arrived in New York on Saturday night to participate in the vote which for more than 25 years has had international backing.



Numerous states, personalities and organizations from different parts of the world have multiplied in recent weeks their statements in support of Cuba’s endeavor.