Cuban FM congratulates workers of the International Press Center





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 21 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla congratulated today the staff of the International Press Center (CPI) on the 42nd anniversary of this institution.



On Twitter, the Cuban diplomat expressed his appreciation to the CPI workers for their work with the foreign press accredited in the country and for their contribution to the truthful communication of the Cuban reality.



The CPI, created on June 21, 1979, is in charge of coordinating t the processes related to Cuba's communication policies and strategies regarding the foreign press.