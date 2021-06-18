Cubans Expect New Victory at UNGA against US Blockade





Havana, June 17 (ACN) On June 23rd the international community will again witness world support of the Cuban resolution to be submitted to the UNGA demanding the lifting of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba, said Fernando Gonzalez, president of the Cuban Friendship Institute.



“We are predicting a new diplomatic defeat for the most powerful country in the world, while we will enjoy a moral victory,” said Gonzalez as he addressed a virtual meeting against the US siege of the Cuban people.

Gonzalez, who bears the distinction of Hero of the Republic of Cuba, said that it is easy to predict that the US hostile Cuba policy will still prevail as we must keep denouncing it from all possible trenches.”

Amidst all hurdles, the Cuban government is making big efforts to guarantee the resources necessary to meet the basic needs of the Cuban people, including medical services and items to assist COVID-19 patients, Gonzalez noted.

The president of the Cuban Friendship Institute also thanked the international solidarity-with-Cuba Movement for spreading and defending Cuba´s truth, and for letting the world know about the island´s advancement despite limitations and defamatory campaigns.

The virtual international exchange against the US blockade of Cuba is organized by the Cuban Friendship Institute on the 17th each month.