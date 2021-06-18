Cuba and India to Advance Bilateral Cooperation





Havana, June 17 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and his Indian counterpart Madhu Sethi stressed the advancement of bilateral cooperation relations between their countries.



During the meeting, held at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, the two diplomats recalled the historic relations between the governments of Havana and New Delhi, which were established in 1960.



India and Cuba maintain cooperation in areas such as sports, energy, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals and other sectors of mutual interest.