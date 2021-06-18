Cuba and Mexico Wind up Migration Talks





Havana, June 17 (ACN) The 14th Cuba-Mexico Migration and Consular virtual Talks wound up on Thursday in an environment of mutual respect and cordiality, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



The working meeting was presided over by Cuban deputy foreign minister Gerardo Penalver and Mexico´s deputy foreign minister Maximiliano Reyes.



The two sides addressed new challenges related to the irregular flow of migrants on the region; the also discussed issues relevant to the migration policies of both nations and ratified the significance of this kind of meetings to keep strengthening bilateral cooperation relations in the area of migration and consular affairs.



The virtual meeting followed up on the conference held on May 2019 in Havana to ratify the two countries ‘commitment to keep the joint work to strengthen bilateral cooperation and achieve effectiveness in facing irregular migration.