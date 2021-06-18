Cuba continues with its denunciation of the U.S. blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 17 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla reiterated today on Twitter the Island’s denunciation of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba imposed more than six decades ago.



On June 23, the Foreign Minister recalled, Cuba will present to the United Nations General Assembly a Resolution calling for the end of such a unilateral and unjust policy, reinforced by former President Donald Trump with 243 new measures despite the situation caused by COVID-19.



“I denounce before our people and the international community that between April 2019 and December 2020, the blockade caused economic damages amounting to more than nine billion dollars, an average of 436,000,000 dollars per month,” he said.



He also stressed that the human damage, suffering and shortages caused to Cuban families are incalculable, and highlighted the fact that the said policy remains unchanged under the Joe Biden administration.