US Coast Guard Turns Back Illegal Cuban Migrants





Havana, June 16 (ACN) The US Coast Guard Service returned to Cuba 59 persons who tried to illegally make it to the US between June 14 and 15. The individuals were brought to the Orozco Bay in the western Cuban province of Artemisa.



The illegal departures used the northern coasts of the provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, Ciego de Avila and Artemisa. The individuals used rafts without the elementary conditions for navigation or emergencies, which put their lives at risk, according to the website of the Cuban Interior Ministry.



The illegal migrants were taken to an identification and immigration center after having practiced all sanitary protocols upon their arrival in Cuba, which included a PCR test for COVID-19 and their stay for some time at an isolation center.



The return of the illegal migrants is in tune with the January 2017 US-Cuba Joint Declaration which ratified both countries commitment to guarantee regular, safe and orderly migration.