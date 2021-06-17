COVID-19: Warnings about people’s poor discipline and high mobility in eastern Cuba





BAYAMO, Cuba, Jun 16 (ACN) With 126 cases of COVID-19 so far this week, including a worrying rise in the number of infected minors, the province of Granma needs to restrain people’s mobility and close ranks against their lack of discipline and disregard of the established health protocols.



In the last 15 days, as evidenced by case reports, the virus has markedly spread throughout the province, with the highest risk in Bayamo, whose incidence rate is 130.5 infected per 100,000 inhabitants.



Rosmel Vidal Lominchar, deputy director of the Provincial Center of Hygiene, Epidemiology and Microbiology, warned that there are 102 active clusters of cases, and recalled that Granma has had 6,258 confirmed infections, 95% of them autochthonous, and 18 deaths, for a lethality rate of 0.29 per 100 patients.



After the 16 cases reported yesterday, including two children under one year of age, there are 705 infected minors, a figure revealing of the failure to comply with the health protocols in place.



“While the clinical trials and health interventions among at-risk groups continue in the province with the vaccine candidate Abdala, we should not be overconfident and forget that self-protection remains the best vaccine, Vidal Lominchar remarked.



The local health authorities, together with the Temporary Working Group for the fight against COVID-19, strive to improve the follow-up of national and international travelers, the effectiveness of active screenings in the communities, and the timely isolation of contacts and suspects.