Cuba updates its medical protocols for COVID-19 patients in serious and critical condition





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 16 (ACN) Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, said today that Cuba has updated again its health protocols for serious and critical COVID-19 cases.



He remarked that the Cuban scientific community is totally devoted to the task of finding medical solutions, which has made it possible for the country to boast a 94.7% recovery rate, but each decease, he said, hurts and forces us to improve our procedures. “The efforts of our doctors deserve to be backed by better discipline,” the President stressed.



From the meeting Monday of the Government's Temporary Working Group emerged that our science forecasts a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and a higher death toll in June.



Yesterday, during the meeting of the experts in charge of scientific activity and technological innovation to fight the epidemic, Dr. Lisset Sánchez Valdés pointed out that the number of serious and critical cases remained stable in April, but increased in May.



She also warned that there are more serious cases of infection among teenagers and children and more cases of patients whose health deteriorates despite the fact that they don’t have comorbidities, all of which highlights the need to work harder on prevention and on the protocols designed for serious cases.



Ileana Morales Suárez, director of Science and Technological Innovation of the Ministry of Public Health, stated that the therapeutic protocol at the level of intensive care units has been very dynamic, with up to seven variants of care for serious and critical patients.

For instance, in addition to some changes in the medications, Cuba is currently developing a very innovative protocol called Version 1.7 derived from scientific research and adjustable to the epidemiological context.