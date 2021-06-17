Motivations to enlist in the female voluntary military service highlighted





MANZANILLO, Cuba, Jun 16 (ACN) Annelis Rivero Arias, Angélica Ortiz Mijares and Nirma Jiménez Jerez are among the Cuban young women about to join the Female Voluntary Military Service (SMVF) as an inescapable duty to their Homeland.



“Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz was my greatest inspiration to take this important step in my life, which will allow me to continue forging myself as a young woman of these times who loves and defends her Revolution,” Annelis told ACN.



She pointed out that her parents’ support strengthen her will and confidence regarding the new task, aware that it will not be a walk in the park but one she will honor with responsibility and sacrifice.



“I am ready to keep the promise I made three years ago in a plenary session of the municipal committee of the Young Communist League in my city, when I said I wanted to be one of the female members of the Federation of High School Students who would join the SMVF.



On her end, Angelica outlined the values of military service in terms of preparedness, guidance and motivation for the benefit of the new generations and their commitment to defend and carry forward the achievements of the Revolution.



Nirma said in turn that she was looking forward to learn about the different training courses provided by the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR). “It is also a matter of being principled and duty-bound to the nation that has given me every chance to be a good woman, since I am sure that the SMVF will teach me discipline and make me a more self-assured person and with that I will stand as another example of the capacity and drive of Cuban women to take on any task in defense of the Revolution and Socialism.”



According to the collaborative encyclopedia Ecured, in 1983, at the request of the Federation of Cuban Women, the Military Council of the Armed Forces extended the draft to women on an experimental basis to give them possibilities of full personal development within the army.