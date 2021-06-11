Cuba and Iran Advance Cooperation against COVID-19





Havana, June 10 (ACN) Iran´s ambassador to Cuba Seyed Mohammad Hadi Sobhani today visited the Havana-based Finlay Vaccine Institute to exchange on ways of collaboration between the two countries in the fight against COVID-19.



The Finlay Institute, on its Twitter account, described the exchange as productive and favorable to advance cooperation with Iran.



Last March, Cuba announced a shipment of 100 thousand doses of its COVID candidate vaccine Soberana 02 to Iran´s Pasteur Institute to be used in the third phase clinical trial. In January 2021, the Pasteur and the Finlay institutes signed a cooperation accord to complement clinical evidences of the candidate vaccine.



Cuba has developed five COVID-19 candidate vaccines.