Díaz-Canel receives Kenyan Health Minister





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 10 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez received on Wednesday the Minister of Health of the Republic of Kenya, His Excellency Mutahi Kagwe, who is making a working visit to the Caribbean nation.



According to media reports, both leaders highlighted the positive state of relations between the two countries and welcomed the recent signing of two agreements on the provision of health care services and the training of Kenyan doctors.



The Cuban president thanked the Government of the African country for its support to the efforts to contribute to the safe return to Cuba of the two Cuban doctors kidnapped in April 2019.



Mr. Kagwe was accompanied by the ambassador of the Republic of Kenya in Cuba, Anthony Muchiri, and the chief technical advisor of the Office of the First Lady, Jane Kiragu.



On the Cuban side, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla and Public Health Minister José Ángel Portal Miranda were present, as well as the director general of Bilateral Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Emilio Lozada García.