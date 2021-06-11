Global solidarity is essential to eliminate AIDS, Cuban foreign minister stresses





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 10 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla stressed today on Twitter that worldwide cooperation and solidarity are essential to fulfill the United Nations’ commitment to eliminate AIDS by 2030.



In his message, the Foreign Minister called to prioritize inclusive health systems that guarantee the protection and promotion of the rights of those living with HIV (human immunodeficiency virus).



According to 2020 figures provided by the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), there are 37,600,000 HIV-infected people in the world and 690,000 died that year of AIDS-related illnesses.



Since the first cases of the virus appeared more than 35 years ago, some 78 million people have become infected with AIDS and 35 million of them have passed away as a result.



UNAIDS aims to end this epidemic by 2030 as part of the Sustainable Development Goals.



The most recent High-Level Meeting on the subject, in session until today, set a new challenge and agreed to take action to reduce the annual number of new HIV infections to less than 370,000 and AIDS-related deaths to 250,000.



In addition, the attending leaders set out to eliminate new HIV infections among children, end pediatric AIDS, and banish all forms of HIV-related discrimination by 2025.



Since 2010, a 30% reduction in new infections has been achieved.