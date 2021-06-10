Washington Sponsors Destabilization Actions against Cuba





Havana, June 9 (ACN) The US administration has funneled millions of dollars to promote destabilization campaigns against Cuba, said the island’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Wednesday.



On his Twitter account, the minister said that large sums of money from US taxpayers are being used to fund alleged NGOs which only interfere with the island’s internal affairs.



Minister Rodriguez shared a report by the Cuba Money Project which reads that some NGOs based on the US and linked to the US government funds, send money to hundreds of Cuban activists as part of a large campaign.



For instance, a February 2021 audit revealed that the Miami-based Directorio Democratico Cubano organization spent one million 050 thousand 270 dollars in radio programming and humanitarian aid, civic activity and other programs implemented in 2019.



Meanwhile a tax report from 2019 revealed that the Centro por una Cuba Libre NGO received one million 450 thousand 727 dollars in public support funds for a five year period which wound up in 2019, which included one million 187 thousand 749 dollars from government allocations and 262 thousand 978 dollars in not revealed contributions.



The minister recently referred to other figures mentioned by Cuba Money Project as part of the funds for this year, which reached 20 million dollars to boost alleged democracy programs for Cuba.